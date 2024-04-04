Cinema Chat: 'The First Omen' plays in 35mm at the Michigan while 'Wicked Little Letters' opens at the State in Ann Arbor

IT'S FILM FESTIVAL SEASON IN ANN ARBOR!!!

Ann Arbor Film Festival – A great success! Post-COVID record attendance plus it is still going on, online through April 7.

Cinetopia Film Festival – June 13th – 23rd – Early Bird passes on sale Friday, April 12th for members; Monday, April 15th to the public

OPENING THIS WEEK

"The First Omen" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT THE MICHIGAN AND THE MULTIPLEX

Presented at the Michigan in 35mm film!!!

Written/directed by Arkasha Stevenson and starring Nell Tiger Free ("Game of Thrones"), Ralph Ineson ("The Witch") and Bill Nighy ("Living"), it is supernatural horror film, a prequel to "The Omen" (1976, directed by Richard Donner and starring Gregory Peck and Lee Remick). It is the sixth film in "The Omen" franchise.

The film stars Nell Tiger Free, Tawfeek Barhom, Sônia Braga, Ralph Ineson, and Bill Nighy. The plot follows an American woman sent to work at a church in Rome who uncovers a sinister conspiracy to bring about the birth of the Antichrist.

"Wicked Little Letters" — OPENS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT THE STATE

A 2023 British black comedy mystery film directed by Thea Sharrock and written by Jonny Sweet. The film stars Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley, Anjana Vasan, Joanna Scanlan, Gemma Jones, Malachi Kirby, Lolly Adefope, Eileen Atkins, and Timothy Spall.

Based on a true scandal, it follows an investigation into the anonymous author of numerous crude insulting letters sent to the residents of seaside town Littlehampton.

The film premiered at the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival.

SPECIAL SCREENINGS DOWNTOWN

"Kasane" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the U-M Center for Japanese Film Studies 2024 Series

An ugly but talented actress gains the power to copy the bodies of beautiful actresses temporarily. But how long can she maintain the facade? A live action adaptation of the acclaimed Japanese suspense manga of the same name from director Yûichi Satô.

"The Hunger Games: Mockingjay — Part 2" — PLAYS TONIGHT AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

Realizing the stakes are no longer just for survival, Katniss Everdeen (Jennifer Lawrence) teams up with her closest friends, including Peeta (Josh Hutcherson), Gale (Liam Hemsworth) and Finnick for the ultimate mission. Together, they leave District 13 to liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem and assassinate President Snow, who's obsessed with destroying Katniss. What lies ahead are mortal traps, dangerous enemies and moral choices that will ultimately determine the future of millions. From director Francis Lawrence.

"In Search of Bengali Harlem" — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 7 PM AT THE MICHIGAN (FREE AND OPEN TO THE PUBLIC!)

As a youth growing up in Harlem's Washington Carver Projects in the 1970s and 80s, Alaudin Ullah found himself through hip-hop and graffiti. He turned away from his Bangladeshi Muslim parents and rejected everything South Asian. Now, as an actor facing the most stereotypical South Asian and Muslim roles, he realizes he has nothing but stereotypes about his own father and mother; he knows nothing about who they were and about the lives they led. The film follows Ullah from the streets of Harlem to the villages of Bangladesh to uncover the pasts of his father, Habib, and mother, Mohima. On the journey, he discovers that Habib was part of a hidden history of South Asian Muslim men.

The film will be followed by a conversation with the directors, Vivek Bald and Alaudin Ullah, and Professor Manan Desai, associate professor of American Culture and English Language and Literature.

"Donnie Darko" — PLAYS FRIDAY, APRIL 5 AT 9:30 PM AND THURSDAY, APRIL 11 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

Part of the Late Night Classics series

In a funny, moving and distinctly mind-bending journey through suburban America, one extraordinary but disenchanted teenager is about to take Time's Arrow for a ride. After surviving a freak accident, Donnie (Jake Gyllenhaal) begins to explore what it means to be alive, and in short order to be in love, he uncovers secrets of the universe that give him a tempting power to alter time and destiny. From director Richard Kelly.

Still to come:



"Step Brothers" — Plays Friday, April 12th at 9:30 PM and Thursday, April 18th at 7:30 PM

— Plays Friday, April 12th at 9:30 PM and Thursday, April 18th at 7:30 PM "Paprika" — Plays Friday, April 19th at 9:30 PM and Thursday, April 25th at 7:30 PM

"The Hitch-Hiker" — PLAYS MONDAY, APRIL 8 AT 6:30 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the We Can Do It! - Pioneering Women of Hollywood's Golden Age film series

Ray (Edmond O'Brien) and Gilbert's (Frank Lovejoy) fishing trip takes a terrifying turn when the hitchhiker (William Talman) they pick up turns out to be a sociopath on the run from the law. He's killed before, and he lets the two know that as soon as they're no longer useful, he'll kill again. The two friends plot an escape, but the hitchhiker's peculiar physical affliction, an eye that never closes even when he sleeps, make it impossible for them to tell when they can make a break for it. From writer/director Ida Lupino.

Still to come:

"Food, Inc. 2" — PLAYS TUESDAY, APRIL 9 AT 7:30 PM AT THE STATE

This is a timely and urgent follow-up to the Oscar®-nominated documentary from directors Robert Kenner and Melissa Robledo. In the sequel, Kenner and Robledo reunite with investigative authors Michael Pollan ("The Omnivore's Dilemma") and Eric Schlosser ("Fast Food Nation") to take a fresh look at our vulnerable food system.

After the film, the screening will feature a pre-recorded, brief discussion (and surprisingly heated one-on-one basketball game) between Senators Cory Booker and Jon Tester, who are featured in the film.

"Kwaidan" — PLAYS THURSDAY, APRIL 11 AT 7:15 PM AT THE MICHIGAN

Part of the U-M Center for Japanese Film Studies 2024 Series

Taking its title from an archaic Japanese word meaning "ghost story," this anthology adapts four folk tales. A penniless samurai (Rentarô Mikuni) marries for money with tragic results. A man stranded in a blizzard is saved by Yuki the Snow Maiden (Keiko Kishi), but his rescue comes at a cost. Blind musician Hoichi (Katsuo Nakamura) is forced to perform for an audience of ghosts. An author (Osamu Takizawa) relates the story of a samurai who sees another warrior's reflection in his teacup. Presented in Japanese with English subtitles

Curators note: Masaki Kobayashi omnibus-adapts four stories from Lafcadio Hearn's collections of ghost stories. With an all-star cast, refined photography, and a stunning soundtrack by Toru Takemitsu, Kwaidan won a special jury prize at Cannes and garnered a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film at the Oscars.

CONTINUING DOWNTOWN

"Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire"

This latest entry in the Monsterverse franchise follows up the explosive showdown of "Godzilla vs. Kong" with an all-new cinematic adventure, pitting the almighty Kong and the fearsome Godzilla against a colossal undiscovered threat hidden within our world, challenging their very existence – and our own. The epic new film will delve further into the histories of these Titans, their origins, and the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, while uncovering the mythic battle that helped forge these extraordinary beings and tied them to humankind forever.

Director Adam Wingard ("You’re Next," "The Guest") returns with cast members Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry and Kayle Hottle, along with newcomers Dan Stevens ("The Guest," "The Boy and The Heron") and Alex Ferns ("The Batman," "Andor").

"Problemista"

A 2023 American surrealist comedy written, directed, and co-produced by Julio Torres. It stars Torres, Tilda Swinton, RZA, Greta Lee, Catalina Saavedra, James Scully, and Isabella Rossellini. The film follows a struggling aspiring toy designer from El Salvador who starts working for an erratic art-world outcast in New York City, hoping to stay in the country and realize his dream before his work visa expires.

"One Life"

Based on the book "If It's Not Impossible...: The Life of Sir Nicholas Winton" by Barbara Winton, this film tells the incredible, emotional true story of Nicholas "Nicky" Winton (Johnny Flynn), a young London broker who visits Prague in December 1938. In a race against time, Winton convinces Trevor Chadwick (Alex Sharp) and Doreen Warriner (Romola Garai) of the British Committee for Refugees in Czechoslovakia to rescue hundreds of predominantly Jewish children before Nazi occupation closes the borders. Fifty years later, Nicky (Anthony Hopkins) is haunted by the fate of the children he wasn't able to bring to safety in England. It's not until the BBC show "That's Life!" re-introduces him to some of those he helped rescue that he finally begins to come to terms with the guilt and grief he carried -- all the while skyrocketing from anonymity to a national hero. From director James Hawes.

"Love Lies Bleeding"

From director Rose Glass comes an electric new love story; reclusive gym manager Lou falls hard for Jackie, an ambitious bodybuilder headed through town to Vegas in pursuit of her dream. But their love ignites violence, pulling them deep into the web of Lou's criminal family. Starring Kristen Stewart, Katy M. O'Brian, and Ed Harris.

"Perfect Days"

A 2023 drama film directed by Wim Wenders, from a script written by Wenders and Takuma Takasaki. A co-production between Japan and Germany, the film combines four short stories and stars Kōji Yakusho in the role of a toilet cleaner. The film competed for the Palme d'Or at the 2023 Cannes Film Festival, where it premiered on 25 May and won the Prize of the Ecumenical Jury and the Best Actor Award for Kōji Yakusho. It was nominated for the Best International Feature Film at the 96th Academy Awards, becoming the first film not directed by a Japanese filmmaker to be nominated as the Japanese entry.

Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets in Tokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past. A deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us.

"Dune: Part Two"

A 2024 American epic science fiction film directed by Denis Villeneuve, who co-wrote the screenplay with Jon Spaihts. The sequel to "Dune" (2021), it is the second of a two-part adaptation of the 1965 novel "Dune" by Frank Herbert and follows Paul Atreides as he unites with the Fremen people of the desert planet Arrakis to wage war against House Harkonnen. Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Stellan Skarsgård, Dave Bautista, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Zendaya, Charlotte Rampling, and Javier Bardem reprise their roles from the first film, with Austin Butler, Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken and Léa Seydoux joining the ensemble cast.

The film will explore the mythic journey of Paul Atreides as he unites with Chani and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavors to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

