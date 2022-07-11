© 2022 WEMU
Election Cycle 2022

Abortion rights campaign to submit ballot petitions

Published July 11, 2022 at 6:00 AM EDT
A campaign to add protections for abortion rights to the Michigan Constitution will submit petition signatures today to put the amendment on the November ballot.

The campaign says it’s collected several hundred thousand signatures of registered voters. Abortion remains legal in Michigan under a state Court of Claims order suspending a 1931 law that bans most abortions.

Nicole Wells Stallworth with Planned Parenthood of Michigan says the proposal would make that permanent.

“Any law that would be contrary to this amendment would then be invalidated. So, they wouldn’t be able to be enforced.”

An opposition campaign has already launched. It’s led by Right to Life of Michigan and the Michigan Catholic Conference.

