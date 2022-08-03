© 2022 WEMU
Election Cycle 2022

Primary Election Results 2022: 14-A District Court Race

Published August 3, 2022 at 2:55 AM EDT
Fawn Armstrong
Karl Barr

The list of candidates to become the next 14-A district Judge has been narrowed from four to two. Fawn Armstrong and Karl Barr were the top two vote-getters in the non-partisan primary Tuesday, meaning they will run-off against one another in the general election. Armstrong took the most votes followed by Barr.

Fawn Armstrong is an assistant prosecuting attorney with the Washtenaw County Prosecutor’s Office and U.S. Army veteran. Karl Barr is an assistant city attorney for Ypsilanti and private attorney for more than 22 years.

Armstrong and Barr beat out Stuart Collis and Torchio Feaster for the right to advance.

The winner in November will serve a six-year term. The seat covers all district court matters for Washtenaw County except for the city of Ann Arbor and Ypsilanti Township.

