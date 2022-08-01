Lower voter turnout expected in Washtenaw County for Tuesday's primary elections

Washtenaw County officials are anticipating voter turnout in tomorrow’s election will be somewhere between 25 and 30%.

That’s a little lower than the previous average of around 35% for an August primary.

The county’s director of elections, Ed Golembiewski, says that could be because most of this year’s competitive elections are between Republican candidates.

“Washtenaw County does tend to vote Democratic in larger numbers than Republican votes cast, so that may sort of impact the actual election day turnout.”

Golembiewski says he anticipates they should have the results for most of Tuesday’s races in by around midnight.

