Poll security among the priorities for the August primary elections in Washtenaw County

The August primary is just a few weeks away and one of the issues being taken into account is safety at the polls.

The sheriff’s department will have additional deputies on hand and assigned specifically to polling places on Election Day, and the county provides election workers with safety training.

The county’s director of elections, Ed Golembiewski, says they’ve been making these kinds of preparations for every election since at least the 2010s.

“Safety is always a concern. It’s always something we address, both in poll worker training, as well as through very thorough preparations and contingency planning with law enforcement.”

Golembiewski says this are just general precautions, and they have received no information about any credible threats.

