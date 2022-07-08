New district and polling location information being sent to registered voters in Washtenaw County

New voter information cards are on the way to all of Washtenaw County’s registered voters.

The cards are about the size of a postcard and contain information about a voter’s new district and polling location.

Washtenaw County’s Director of Elections, Ed Golembiewski, says the districts were redrawn last year based on the latest census data.

“These voter information cards are required by law to be sent to voters whenever district numbers or polling location information, or any other related item changes.”

Golembiewkski says residents should start getting them over the next week or so.

