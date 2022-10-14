Debating Prop 1, which would require financial disclosures for legislators, change term limits

Proposal One is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate.

Prop One would amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators. Also, term limits for state legislators would be reduced from 14 total years to 12.

Jason Cabel Roe from Voters for Transparency and Term Limits supports Prop One. He says the 1992 term limits bill largely kept politicians for holding onto power for decades.

“But there are improvements. It’s 30 years old. And I think for some of the authors of this, they believe because it’s their baby, it’s a perfect baby, and I would argue it’s time to change this baby’s diaper.”

Kurt O’Keefe, the Executive Director of the Michigan Term Limits Defense Fund is against it. He says we get better government with the term limits that we have.

“What happens is the longer that they’re in the beltway, or wherever it is, the more they’re in with the lobbyists, that’s who they see all the time. You know where they need to get their expertise? From the people in their district.”

