© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Debating Prop 1, which would require financial disclosures for legislators, change term limits

Published October 14, 2022 at 4:17 PM EDT
Prop 1 photo.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
Kurt O’Keefe, the Executive Director of the Michigan Term Limits Defense Fund (left) and Jason Cabel Roe from Voters for Transparency and Term Limits debate Prop 1 on Oct. 14, 2022.

Proposal One is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate.

Prop One would amend the state constitution to require annual public financial disclosure reports by legislators. Also, term limits for state legislators would be reduced from 14 total years to 12.

Jason Cabel Roe from Voters for Transparency and Term Limits supports Prop One. He says the 1992 term limits bill largely kept politicians for holding onto power for decades.

“But there are improvements. It’s 30 years old. And I think for some of the authors of this, they believe because it’s their baby, it’s a perfect baby, and I would argue it’s time to change this baby’s diaper.”

Kurt O’Keefe, the Executive Director of the Michigan Term Limits Defense Fund is against it. He says we get better government with the term limits that we have.

“What happens is the longer that they’re in the beltway, or wherever it is, the more they’re in with the lobbyists, that’s who they see all the time. You know where they need to get their expertise? From the people in their district.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 Proposal 1A2Y Chambernovember ballot2022 electionsMichigan Term Limits Defense FundVoters for Transparency and Term Limitsterm limitsamendmentMichigan ConstitutionfinancesDebate
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content