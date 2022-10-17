© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Published October 17, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT
prop 2 photo.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
From left to right: Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians, Washtenaw County Commissioner Andy LaBarre, and Jamie Roe, a spokesperson for the Secure MI Vote Committee

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate.

Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election system. Among them, voters can cast a ballot with an ID or a signed statement, a single application would allow someone to vote absentee in all elections, and nine days of early in-person voting.

Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians, supports the proposal.

“And we know, unfortunately, like gerrymandering, that our political system is broken in this way and that people are using voter suppression as a way to keep people from legally casting a ballot, even though they are eligible.

Jamie Roe is a spokesperson for the Secure MI Vote Committee, who opposes Prop 2. He said, in recent years, we’ve seen a loss in confidence in our elections on both sides of the aisle.

“What we wanted to do is find ways to bring people together to find common sense ideas to unite people around the idea that elections are secure.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 Proposal 2A2Y ChamberMichigan Constitutionvoters not politicianssecure mi voteabsentee votingin-person votingvoting rightsVoting2022 electionsballot proposalamendment
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content