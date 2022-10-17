Prop 2 could enshrine voting reforms into Michigan's constitution

Proposal Two is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the debate.

Prop Two would amend the state constitution to include a number of provisions regarding Michigan’s election system. Among them, voters can cast a ballot with an ID or a signed statement, a single application would allow someone to vote absentee in all elections, and nine days of early in-person voting.

Nancy Wang, the executive director of Voters Not Politicians, supports the proposal.

“And we know, unfortunately, like gerrymandering, that our political system is broken in this way and that people are using voter suppression as a way to keep people from legally casting a ballot, even though they are eligible.

Jamie Roe is a spokesperson for the Secure MI Vote Committee, who opposes Prop 2. He said, in recent years, we’ve seen a loss in confidence in our elections on both sides of the aisle.

“What we wanted to do is find ways to bring people together to find common sense ideas to unite people around the idea that elections are secure.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org