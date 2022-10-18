© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Prop 3 aims to enshrine abortion rights into Michigan Constitution

Published October 18, 2022 at 5:17 AM EDT
prop 3 photo.JPG
Josh Hakala
/
89.1 WEMU
From left to right: Linh Song, the campaign co-chair for Reproductive Freedom for All, Washtenaw County Commissioner Andy LaBarre, and Christen Pollo, a spokeswoman for Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children

Proposal Three is one of the three constitutional amendments that Michiganders will see on the November ballot. The Ann Arbor Ypsilanti Chamber of Commerce hosted an event to explore both sides of the abortion debate.

Prop Three would amend the state constitution to establish reproductive rights for Michiganders. It would put all decisions about pregnancy in the hands of the individual and would forbid prosecution of those exercising those rights.

Linh Song, the campaign co-chair for Reproductive Freedom for All and Ann Arbor City Council member, supports Prop 3.

“It’s about protecting women, so that they can have these personal choices. They can make these personal choices without that many of us in that room.”

Christen Pollo is a spokeswoman for Citizens to Support Michigan Women and Children. She opposes Prop 3 because it makes abortion permanent in the state.

“Our conversations and beliefs about abortion are important. These are conversations that we need to be having. But Proposal 3 silences our voices for forever by putting the most extreme policies into our state constitution.”

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 proposal 3A2Y ChamberMichigan ConstitutionamendmentabortionReproductive Freedom for AllCitizens to Support MI Women and Childrenlinh songreproductive rightsballot proposal2022 elections
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content