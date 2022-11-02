© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
See Our 45th Anniversary Video
Vote graphic.jpg
Election Cycle 2022

Filling out a straight party ticket still allows voters to choose candidates from a different party

Published November 2, 2022 at 6:59 AM EDT
voting booth ypsilanti by Corey Seeman.jpg
Corey Seeman
/
Creative Commons
Voting booth in Ypsilanti.

Voters who are casting ballots in person on Election Day or by absentee can vote using the straight party ticket option.

Let’s say you decided to vote “straight ticket” for a certain political party. But elsewhere in the partisan section of your ballot, there’s a candidate from another party you would like to vote for.

You can vote for that candidate, and it will not ruin your ballot or take away a vote.

Ed Golembiewski is Washtenaw County’s Director of Elections.

“What happens is that the straight ticket is overridden in that particular race, and instead, the candidate – the other political party affiliation that was selected – would receive the vote instead.”

People still have time to request an absentee ballot. This can be done in-person at your city or township clerk's office up to 4 p.m. on Monday.

If you need to register to vote, update your address, or turn in your absentee ballot, election officials recommend doing that in-person at your clerk's office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots can also be turned in at an official drop box before that same 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
Election Cycle 2022 washtenaw countyWashtenaw County Elections Departmentwashtenaw county electionsEd Golembiewskistraight-ticket votingabsentee ballotsabsentee voting2022 elections
Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
See stories by Josh Hakala
Related Content