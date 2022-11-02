Filling out a straight party ticket still allows voters to choose candidates from a different party

Voters who are casting ballots in person on Election Day or by absentee can vote using the straight party ticket option.

Let’s say you decided to vote “straight ticket” for a certain political party. But elsewhere in the partisan section of your ballot, there’s a candidate from another party you would like to vote for.

You can vote for that candidate, and it will not ruin your ballot or take away a vote.

Ed Golembiewski is Washtenaw County’s Director of Elections.

“What happens is that the straight ticket is overridden in that particular race, and instead, the candidate – the other political party affiliation that was selected – would receive the vote instead.”

People still have time to request an absentee ballot. This can be done in-person at your city or township clerk's office up to 4 p.m. on Monday.

If you need to register to vote, update your address, or turn in your absentee ballot, election officials recommend doing that in-person at your clerk's office until 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Completed absentee ballots can also be turned in at an official drop box before that same 8 p.m. Tuesday deadline.

