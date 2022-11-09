© 2022 WEMU
Election Cycle 2022

2022 Election Results: Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education Races

Published November 9, 2022 at 11:25 AM EST
There were two contested races Tuesday for seats on the Ypsilanti Community Schools Board of Education. Incumbents M. Jeanice Townsend and Sharon Lee each won another six years on the board by fending off a challenge from Janice Stewart. Right now, Lee serves as board Vice President.

There was also an election for a partial term on the board that will run through the end of 2024. Incumbent Meredith Schindler won her race with Marisa Dilley.

