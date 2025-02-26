Issues of the Environment: Trump administration's lowered PFAS standards pose risk to Huron River

Overview



In January 2025, the Trump administration withdrew a proposed Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) plan that aimed to establish federal discharge limits on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for chemical manufacturers. The Trump administration withdrew a proposed rule from the previous administration that aimed to establish discharge limits on per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) for chemical manufacturers. This proposed rule, developed under the Biden administration, sought to set effluent limitations guidelines (ELGs) under the Clean Water Act, targeting the reduction of PFAS discharges into water bodies from industrial sources. The withdrawal of this proposal means that, at the federal level, there are currently no specific limits on the amount of PFAS that industries can release into waterways. This regulatory gap places a greater responsibility on individual states to implement their own standards and protections against PFAS contamination.

The withdrawal of federal PFAS discharge limits places increased responsibility on state and local authorities to manage and regulate PFAS contamination. Daniel Brown, an emerging contaminants specialist for the Huron River Watershed Council, emphasized that the onus is now on local and state officials to address contamination and ensure public safety.

Washtenaw County, including the City of Ann Arbor, has identified multiple PFAS contamination sites. The Huron River, a primary water source for Ann Arbor, has been impacted by PFAS pollution. In response, the city has implemented advanced filtration methods to reduce PFAS levels in its municipal water supply, ensuring that treated water remains within safety guidelines. Residents are advised to avoid contact with foam on local water bodies, as it may contain elevated concentrations of PFAS. Additionally, a "Do Not Eat Fish" advisory is in effect for certain local water bodies, warning against consuming fish due to the potential buildup of PFAS in their tissues. The Washtenaw County Health Department also recommends that individuals wishing to test their drinking water for PFAS use certified laboratories to ensure accurate results.

In light of federal rollbacks, Michigan has emerged as a leader in addressing PFAS contamination. The Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART), established in 2017, collaborates across state agencies to investigate and mitigate PFAS pollution. Michigan has also implemented some of the strictest PFAS drinking water standards in the nation, setting maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) at 8 parts per trillion (ppt) for PFOA and 16 ppt for PFOS. In comparison, the federal EPA standard, introduced in 2024, is 4 ppt for both PFOA and PFOS. While Michigan’s standards were among the strictest before federal regulations were enacted, the new EPA limits are even lower, reinforcing the need for continued monitoring and mitigation efforts at both state and federal levels. The move does not change the National PFAS drinking water standards.

The recent federal withdrawal of proposed PFAS discharge limits underscores the importance of state-level action and community engagement to address the ongoing challenges posed by PFAS contamination.

EPA PFAS moves under the former Biden admin, and the latest changes under Trump

Under President Biden, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) implemented several significant measures to regulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS):

National Drinking Water Standards: In April 2024, the EPA established the first-ever national, legally enforceable drinking water standards for six PFAS compounds, including PFOA and PFOS. This regulation requires public water systems to monitor and reduce PFAS levels, aiming to protect approximately 100 million people by preventing thousands of deaths and reducing serious illnesses. (Source: epa.gov)

Hazardous Substance Designation: The EPA designated PFOA and PFOS as hazardous substances under the Comprehensive Environmental Response, Compensation, and Liability Act (CERCLA) in April 2024. This designation mandates immediate reporting of releases exceeding one pound within a 24-hour period and holds polluters financially responsible for contamination cleanup efforts. (Source: epa.gov)

Under President Trump's administration, significant changes have been made to PFAS regulations established during President Biden's tenure:

Withdrawal of Effluent Discharge Limits: The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has withdrawn a pending plan that aimed to set discharge limits on PFAS for chemical manufacturers. This plan, initiated under the Biden administration, was designed to reduce the release of these toxic substances into water sources. (Source: ewg.org)

Regulatory Freeze Pending Review: An executive order titled "Regulatory Freeze Pending Review" has been issued, pausing the implementation of new regulations, including those related to PFAS. This order requires agencies to identify at least ten existing regulations for repeal when proposing a new one, potentially hindering the advancement of stricter PFAS controls. (Source: environmentalenergybrief.sidley.com)

Uncertainty in Superfund Site Cleanups: The administration's approach to environmental regulation has introduced uncertainty in the cleanup of contaminated sites, such as those involving PFAS. Potential reductions in EPA funding and staff may delay remediation efforts, disproportionately affecting low-income and minority communities. (Source: apnews.com)

Michigan's Response to PFAS Contamination

In the absence of stringent federal regulations, Michigan has taken a leadership role in combating PFAS pollution:



Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART): Established in 2017, MPART is a multi-agency task force dedicated to investigating and mitigating PFAS contamination across the state. MPART has been instrumental in identifying contaminated sites, developing cleanup criteria, and implementing protective measures for public health. (Source: michigan.gov)

State-Enforced Standards: Michigan has implemented some of the nation's strictest drinking water standards for PFAS. The state has set maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for various PFAS compounds, including PFOA at 8 parts per trillion (ppt) and PFOS at 16 ppt, significantly lower than previous federal guidelines. These stringent standards reflect Michigan's commitment to safeguarding its residents from PFAS-related health risks.

Identification of Contaminated Sites: As of January 2025, MPART has listed its 300th site of PFAS groundwater contamination. This milestone underscores the extensive efforts undertaken by the state to identify and address areas affected by PFAS pollution, ensuring that remedial actions are prioritized to protect public health and the environment. (Source: content.govdelivery.com)

Known sources of PFAS contamination in Washtenaw County:



Washtenaw Industrial Facility (Formerly Universal Die Cast): This site has a history of PFAS contamination in shallow groundwater, which discharges directly into the Saline River. While two nearby residential wells detected PFAS compounds, the levels were significantly below the state's Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs), indicating a lower immediate risk to drinking water. However, the continuous discharge into the Saline River raises concerns about long-term environmental impacts. (Source: michigan.gov)

Ann Arbor Municipal Water Supply: The Huron River, supplying approximately 85% of Ann Arbor's drinking water, has shown low levels of PFAS contamination. The city employs advanced filtration methods to reduce PFAS concentrations, maintaining treated water quality within safety guidelines. Nonetheless, ongoing monitoring is essential to ensure that PFAS levels remain low and do not pose a significant health risk to residents. (Source: hrwc.org)

Surface Water Bodies: Recreational areas such as Argo Lake and Third Sister Lake have been identified as potential PFAS contamination sites. While activities like swimming and boating are generally considered safe, caution is advised to avoid contact with surface foam, which may contain higher PFAS concentrations. The risk to recreational users is currently deemed low, provided that direct contact with foam is avoided. (Source: washtenaw.org)

Werkner Road Landfill: This landfill is a suspected source of PFAS leaching into the environment. Efforts are underway to raise funds for comprehensive testing and remediation. The extent of contamination and associated risks are still under investigation, necessitating further assessment to determine the impact on nearby water sources and communities. (Source: local.glpan.org)

Huron River Watershed: The Huron River, which flows through Washtenaw County, has been affected by PFAS contamination. In 2018, elevated levels of PFAS were detected in the river, leading to concerns about water quality and public health. The Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) has been actively involved in monitoring and addressing PFAS contamination in the river. They have developed strategies for state and federal governments to follow and continue to advocate for better cleanup efforts to protect the river and its ecosystem.

Who is working on PFAS regulation in Michigan?

State Government Initiatives:



Michigan PFAS Action Response Team (MPART): Established in 2017, MPART is a multi-agency task force dedicated to investigating and mitigating PFAS contamination statewide. It coordinates efforts across various state departments to protect public health and the environment.

Attorney General Dana Nessel: In 2020, Attorney General Nessel filed a lawsuit against 17 companies, including major PFAS manufacturers, alleging they concealed the environmental and health risks associated with PFAS. This legal action aims to hold these companies accountable and seek remediation for affected communities.

Advocacy Groups:



Great Lakes PFAS Action Network (GLPAN): This coalition unites communities impacted by PFAS contamination with environmental organizations to advocate for robust policies. In collaboration with the National Wildlife Federation, GLPAN has been instrumental in pushing for legislative actions to protect affected communities and hold polluters accountable. (Source: blog.nwf.org)

Michigan League of Conservation Voters (MLCV): MLCV actively campaigns for stronger policies to safeguard residents from PFAS exposure. Their advocacy focuses on eliminating PFAS use, implementing statewide remediation plans, and ensuring that polluters are responsible for contamination cleanup. (Source: michiganlcv.org)

Additionally, local entities such as the Huron River Watershed Council (HRWC) have been proactive in monitoring and advocating for PFAS regulation. While HRWC lacks governing authority, their efforts have been bolstered by the support of local representatives who advocate for stronger state regulations to mitigate PFAS contamination. (Source: hrwc.org)

Michigan State PFAS Legislation

Over the past five years, several Michigan state lawmakers have actively worked on legislation to regulate per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) in water:

House Bill 6174 (2024): This bill mandates access to safe drinking water when a water source tests positive for PFAS. It was introduced in 2024 to ensure that communities are provided with safe alternatives if their water supply is contaminated. (Source: legislature.mi.gov)

House Bill 5614 (2024): This legislation requires individuals and entities using sewage sludge or its derivatives in land applications to test for PFAS contamination. Introduced in 2024, the bill aims to prevent the spread of PFAS through agricultural practices. (Source: legislature.mi.gov)

Senate Bills 605-611 and House Bills 5241-5247 (2023): A bipartisan group of legislators introduced these bills in October 2023 to hold polluters accountable for PFAS contamination. The legislation seeks to establish stricter cleanup standards, enhance transparency, and facilitate legal recourse for those affected by pollution. (Source: senatedems.com)

PFAS Drinking Water Standards (2020): In August 2020, Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) implemented rules setting maximum contaminant levels (MCLs) for seven PFAS compounds in drinking water. These standards, among the most stringent in the nation, were established to protect public health from PFAS exposure. (Source: michigan.gov)

Local advisories for PFAS

Fish Consumption Advisories: Due to PFAS contamination, fish consumption advisories have been issued for the Huron River and connected lakes and creeks. HRWC recommends limiting consumption of wild-caught fish from all inland waterways, including the Huron River, to reduce potential health risks associated with PFAS exposure. (Source: hrwc.org)

Public Health and Safety Measures:

In response to PFAS contamination, local health departments and environmental organizations have been working to inform the public and implement safety measures. While swimming and boating are considered safe, residents are advised to avoid contact with river foam, which may contain higher concentrations of PFAS. Additionally, private well owners are encouraged to contact their county health departments for testing and guidance, as private wells are not regulated by the state. (Source: washtenaw.org)

About Rebecca Esselman

Rebecca started at HRWC as a watershed planner, leading HRWC’s work in climate adaptation and water conservation and began in her role as Executive Director in 2019. Prior to joining HRWC, Rebecca spent ten years with the Nature Conservancy working in conservation planning and knowledge sharing. Rebecca holds a Master of Science in Conservation Ecology from the University of Georgia where she focused on watershed issues and a Bachelor of Science in Botany from Michigan State University. She joined HRWC in 2012 and lives near the Huron River in Dexter.

Transcription

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU. And today, we're going to talk about the Huron River. We're going to talk about forever chemicals and the future of the river's environment. The Trump administration has put a halt to the rollout of Biden administration plans to set discharge limits on PFAS chemicals into water sources. I'm David Fair, and you are listening to Issues of the Environment. The Huron River has PFAS contamination and remains under a do not eat fish advisory and has been under that advisory since 2018. There's not only a rollback with potential to impact the health of the Huron River and well-being of our environment, but our guest today has been examining what else is happening at the federal level and its potential local impacts. It's fair to say she doesn't like what she sees. Rebecca Esselman is executive director of the Huron River Watershed Council. And it's nice to talk with you again, Rebecca!

Rebecca Esselman: Nice to talk with you as well, Dave!

David Fair: When Donald Trump won the presidency back in November, he promised the first 100 days in office would bring significant change. Did you anticipate it would be as significant as it's been this far?

Rebecca Esselman: No. It's the reality of what we've seen in the last month here has been beyond what I could have anticipated, consistent with what we were expecting. But you feel it when you know it. And I think there's been a lot of feeling it that's been happening as actions have been taken by this administration over the last month.

David Fair: I mentioned the halt to the Biden plan rollout to set discharge limits into waterways at the top because it has been a significant issue in the Huron River for the past seven years. What do you look at when trying to determine what potentially the short and longer-term impacts of the Trump administration decisions are?

Rebecca Esselman: So, these forever chemicals--these PFAS chemicals--have been making their way into our environment, our soil and our water for decades. And there's knowledge now that industry knew about the harms that these contaminants could cause for decades, but it's only come to the public's attention more recently. And since it has, and with growing research and mounting knowledge, there's been a real push for advocacy. And we've been making progress. It's always slower than it should be, but we have been making progress on identifying the scope of the PFAS problem and implementing solutions. And at first, that was taking place at the state level, and Michigan has been actually on the front of the learning and action curve on this issue, which is great. But it has been nice to see federal action in more recent years and particularly under the Biden administration. And so, we were kind of feeling a collective sigh of relief that finally it was making it to the national discourse and there was some action being taken on our drinking water and our discharge levels of PFAS. To see that rollback is just feels like a major setback in an already relatively sad story.

David Fair: Our Issues of the Environment conversation with Huron River Watershed Council executive director Rebecca Esselman continues on 89 one WEMU. You mentioned that as awareness grows, so has progress. What is the progress in the Huron River when it comes to PFAS and PFOS?

Rebecca Esselman: In a location or a specific spot on the map, the progress that can be made is are things like awareness of the issue, the do not eat fish advisories, making sure that the public is aware of them and not consuming the fish. It's also things like upgrades to drinking water treatment plants. So, as you may know, the Huron River is source water for Ann Arbor's drinking water.

David Fair: Right.

Rebecca Esselman: And at that treatment plant, they've had to make some significant investments in technology to ensure that the water is being distributed to the public without PFAS. So, when we had the contamination event in 2018, our spot on the map started doing what we could locally, including upgrading that drinking water treatment plant, doing additional monitoring testing and cleaning of the drinking water source. Beyond that, most of the actions need to take place at the state and federal level. So, that's when groups like the Huron River Watershed Council really started advocating at those levels, because there's only so much we can do on this issue locally.

David Fair: Well, as we've noted, changes from Washington are coming fast and furious. Somewhere between 20 and 30% of the overall budget for the Watershed Council comes from federal sources. Are you looking at potential and possibly significant cuts?

Rebecca Esselman: Time will tell on that one, Dave. I'm cautiously optimistic that our current funding sources will remain in place. There's quite a bit of response to executive orders that are freezing federal funding to agencies and groups like ours in the nonprofit sector. There have been lawsuits challenging the constitutionality of those actions and the legality of those actions. So, I think, for now, I'm feeling okay about our particular nonprofit's funding sources. I do mourn the loss of future funding. So, also under the Biden administration, we saw very meaningful investments made that acknowledged the state of our nation's infrastructure issues. And we had things like the bipartisan infrastructure law that was infusing significant amount of money into our aging water infrastructure that has caused multiple public health and ecosystem issues throughout our country. I don't think we'll see that money remain. And so, there's this loss of future potential work that feels very real.

David Fair: There are also demands for the elimination of diversity, equity and inclusion practices in hiring an organization's operations. DEI is a big part of the lens in which the work of the Huron River Watershed Council is carried out. How are you navigating those waters?

Rebecca Esselman: Our values--our core values--at the Huron River Watershed Council will remain rooted in equity, inclusion and access. You know, water is something that we all need, and the equity lens is critical. It always has been. So, I don't see us moving off that mark. And in fact, it may be more on the shoulders of local organizations to take on that work to make sure that we're continuing to make progress and not backsliding.

David Fair: I'm so glad you brought that up. This is 89 one WEMU. Our Issues of the Environment guest today is Rebecca Esselman. She is executive director of the Huron River Watershed Council. There are any number of nonprofits and governmental agencies and units working with the idea of improving environmental stewardship in the overall health of our environment, and it sits at the top of many priority lists. What kind of partnerships and collaborations is it going to take to keep that at the fore and moving forward progressively?

Rebecca Esselman: To see environmental issues as targeted in the current federal administration really sets the stage for some backsliding on very significant issues of our time. And I will name climate change in particular. So, the reinvestment in fossil fuel-based fuel sources--energy sources--is one example. All of this stuff is incredibly problematic. And the counterpoint is that there's been a growing movement and acknowledgment of climate change, its impacts and the solutions. And there's a lot of momentum outside of the federal government that will continue despite changes and rollbacks. The collaborations and partnerships in the water space for the Huron River Watershed Council--water has always been a bipartisan issue, a nonpartisan issue, and I do feel like there's a lot of potential to continue acting on behalf of our environment and our water in particular at different levels of government. So, at the state level, the Huron River Watershed Council works a lot with our local government officials. There's actions that they can take that are also protective of our surface and groundwater. So, these are the types of strategies that we'll be leaning into over the next four years in the absence of federal leadership in this space.

David Fair: Well, you may have just answered part of my final question during our time together today, but I'm going to ask anyway. On February 18th, you posted a blog on the Huron River Watershed Council website at hrwc.org. It's titled "Holding the Line in a Hostile Environment." In it, you express a number of professional concerns, some of which we've touched on today. But the writing and the message presents as something deeply personal in it. You keep coming back to the word "hope". So, where are your hopes for the rest of this year and, as you note, at least the next four years?

Rebecca Esselman: If I look close to home, I can see a lot of hope. You know, when we start making relationships personal, understanding that we're all human beings walking this planet, often with shared values, shared concerns, shared issues, we can really humanize each other in a way that the political discourse these days does not. And I feel that when I look close to home to watershed residents, no matter what their voting record, no matter what their socioeconomic class, no matter what community in the watershed they live in, we find common ground. And that has not gone away. I just think it's going to be more important for us to humanize these conversations, take them out of the political sphere and get real about what's important for our quality of life, our well-being, the future of our children, etc.

David Fair: Well, thank you for the time in the conversation today, Rebecca! I appreciate it!

Rebecca Esselman: Thank you, David! It was nice talking with you!

David Fair: That is Rebecca Esselman, executive director of the Huron River Watershed Council, and our guest on Issues of the Environment. For more information on today's topic and conversation and for a direct link to Rebecca's blog post, stop by our website at wemu.org, and we'll make sure you get everywhere you want to go. Issues of the Environment is produced with support from the office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner, and you hear it every Wednesday. I'm David Fair, and this is 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti. Celebrating 60 years of broadcasting from the campus of Eastern Michigan University!

