Issues of the Environment: Problems from a sand and gravel mining operation persist in Ann Arbor Township

Overview

On October 11, 2023, a Washtenaw County judge halted operations at the Vella Pit in Ann Arbor Township after township filings alleged that nearby wells had run dry and sediment from the mine polluted local waterways; on October 31, 2023, the order was modified to allow limited mining under a closed-loop water system and aquifer-recovery monitoring. (Sources: Michigan Public (Oct 11, 2023) | Michigan Public (Oct 31, 2023)

The mine’s Conditional Use Permit (CUP) issued July 20, 2020 to Mid-Michigan Materials, carried a five-year term requiring re-application for continued operation. As of mid-2025, no new CUP application had been filed, and residents argue that continued mining exceeds the permit’s legal scope. (Sources: Ann Arbor Charter Township – Current Updates)

Mid-Michigan Materials submitted proposed settlement terms on September 11, 2025, committing to end active mining by December 31, 2031, permanently prohibit aquifer dewatering, and enforce truck-count and noise limits (50 trucks average per week, 80 max per day) with monitoring equipment. (Sources: Township – Settlement Materials Summary)

A public input session on those proposed terms was held October 1, 2025 at Washtenaw Community College’s Morris Lawrence Building, where residents raised concerns about groundwater depletion, sediment runoff, and township enforcement of permit expiration. (Sources: Township – Public Input Session Notice) Scores of residents and neighbors of the mine showed up to argue that the aquifer is still dewatered and/or damaged, providing testimony and physical evidence of sediment pouring from facets, clogged water filtration systems that are fairly new, and anecdotal evidence that wildlife in Massey Lake are suffocating form sediment runoff. (See noted from Amy)

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) documented violations in a September 6, 2023 inspection, citing unpermitted sediment discharges into wetlands, Fleming Creek, and Massey Lake, and creation of a five-acre lake without required Part 301/303 permits. Residents’ monitoring showed wells recovering 3–6 feet after dewatering was stopped. (Sources: Help Save Our Wells – Violations Summary | Michigan Public – Private Wells Going Dry)

EGLE held a public hearing on July 21, 2025 to review Mid-Michigan Materials’ Part 301 (Inland Lakes & Streams) and Part 303 (Wetlands Protection) permit applications following citizen complaints of unpermitted lake formation. The mine currently continues operations under court-permitted conditions while litigation remains stayed and settlement negotiations proceed. (Sources: EGLE Public Notice (MLive) | EGLE YouTube Hearing Recording | Township – Current Updates)

Transcription

David Fair: This is 89.1 WEMU, and welcome to this week's edition of Issues of the Environment. I'm David Fair, and today, we're going to visit the environmental issues by a sand and gravel mining operation in Ann Arbor Township. It's called the Vella Mine or the Vella Pit, and it's been owned and operated by Mid-Michigan Materials since 2020. Complaints of ongoing environmental damage continue. Our guest this morning is Amy Olszewski, and Amy is not only an Ann Arbor Township resident, but her well ran dry. Amy, thank you so much for making time for us today!

Amy Olszewski: I just want to thank WEMU and you for revisiting this situation. I know we spoke to everyone in 2023 about our problems with the mine dewatering. They were pumping water directly out of our aquifer and causing wells to go dry. And I just really appreciate this visit back because we're still having problems with our water, and our environmental issues have not been addressed.

David Fair: Is your well still dry?

Amy Olszewski: My well is not still dry. What happened was my pump went out, and they lowered my pump lower into my...

David Fair: Aquifer?

Amy Olszewski: Yes, into my aquifer. And the problem is that the lower it's gone for all of our residents, the more we've had the introduction of toxic chemicals, high levels of iron, H2S into our water. I have some neighbors who turn on their faucet, and out comes something that looks like a chocolate milkshake. It's so full of sediment and silt. I have other neighbors that turn on their faucet, and at times, it is black goo coming out of their faucets. And they live directly adjacent to this mine. And let me just point out: this isn't a mine that's located in the middle of a bunch of field somewhere in Washtenaw County. This is less than a mile from the border of Ann Arbor. It's just north of Earhart Road, and it is directly adjacent to at least ten residents. And also, it's about a half a mile from an elementary school, about two miles from a high school.

David Fair: So back in 2023, a Washtenaw County judge did temporarily halt operations at the Vella Pit. It is now operating under a conditional use permit. Have you noticed any difference since that time?

Amy Olszewski: You know, it's interesting. Let me just point out. I personally don't like to call it the Vella Pit. Mr. Vella operated that sand and gravel mine.

David Fair: And now it's owned by Mid-Michigan Materials, right?

Amy Olszewski: It's owned by Mid-Michigan Materials. But recently, just this year, EGLE demanded that they produce who actually owns the mine--that's the state agency. And it was revealed that it is actually owned by the two largest businesses that have contracts with MDOT: Ajax Paving and Dan's Excavating. So, this is a big industrial business. And you asked about what happened after dewatering. So, dewatering actually has not occurred since 2023. As you pointed out, the judge said the water belongs to everyone. You can't steal people's water. But what has happened is studies have shown that the aquifer has been permanently damaged. In other words, our aquifer is not the aquifer that existed before the more than a billion gallons of water were pumped out of the aquifer over that time period before dewatering was halted.

David Fair: Our Issues of the Environment conversation with Ann Arbor Township resident and advocate Amy Olszewski continues on 89.1 WEMU. The chemical contamination and, potentially, the additional silt that is being drawn up. Do you think that it has caused damage to Fleming Creek and/or Massey Lake?

Amy Olszewski: So, as part of the 2023 dewatering issue, EGLE actually issued against the mine owners eight violations. And two of those violations were for destruction of protected wetlands and destruction of Massey Lake. And at that time, 2023, it was estimated by EGLE that 76 tons of silt and sediment was deposited directly into the protected wetlands. And they have not recovered. Massey Lake, which was full of fish, it was a clear blue lake. It now is brown fish. Actually, this year we have pictures of fish near the surface gasping for air. The frogs are no longer heard at night. The herons have stopped visiting. None of those issues in 2023 that were brought forward by EGLE, they have been addressed by either the township or EGLE.

David Fair: Back in September, Mid-Michigan Materials proposed a settlement agreement in which it would halt mining operations at the so-called Vella Pit by the end of 2031. Now as part of that proposal, it also said it would permanently prohibit aquifer dewatering and enforce truck count and noise limits. Do you have evidence that, as we speak, that is not the case?

Amy Olszewski: What we know is that there is no sediment pond on the mine grounds. What they have is known as a silt run. Water is dumped into it and, theoretically, is supposed to clean the water before it returns to the aquifer. We have photographs that show that is not true. So, even though they're going to theoretically stop operations in six years, though nothing could stop them from selling the mine, we believe the damage is ongoing. It's been unremediated and unmitigated. It has been ongoing since before 2023, and it certainly has not stopped, nor have they had any fines. If you look at that settlement, there's no fine for destruction of the environment. There are no fines for the dewatering that occurred that was illegal at the time. So, we're just very concerned the settlement looks very pretty, but it really has no teeth.

David Fair: Once again, we are talking about the sand and gravel mining operation in Ann Arbor Township on 89.1 WEMU's Issues of the Environment. Our guest is Township resident and someone who's aquifer and water ran dry, Amy Olszewski. Amy, this has not only been positioned as an environmental issue but a quality-of-life issue. As an advocate, I'm sure you've heard stories of hardship when it comes to day-to-day life in Ann Arbor Township. What stands out to you?

Amy Olszewski: You know, number one is the most obvious issue that everyone faces driving on Earhart, and that is the truck traffic. The trucks, they're very heavy. They're double-wagon trucks. They don't stop at stop signs, which is dangerous to the community. But more importantly is they kick up tons of dust, and they cause destruction to our roads. And I have to say that our township has affected an agreement with the mine operators to occasionally, fill in the road. It is a dirt road, and that is helpful. However, just the fact that a truck recently hit a SUV with some children in it, he said he was blocked by the sunlight. He was turning into the mine. These kinds of things just, for lack of a better word, set the community off. They make us very concerned about our safety. We never know, "Will this be the day that I turn on my tap and I don't have water? Will this be day that go out with my dog walking, and I'm threatened by a truck that refuses to share the road with me?"

David Fair: In your estimation, is there also a need to seek monetary restitution and remediation?

Amy Olszewski: I think, absolutely, the environment has been damaged, but we've been advised that, pretty much, it's not recoverable to the way it was. So, either new wetlands need to be built somewhere else, or something needs to be done to affect a change in this sludge-filled, oil-slicked mess, that's full of dead plants. That is our wetlands at this point. So, that's not going to happen by simply closing and leaving town in six years. That can only be addressed through proper remediation. And that's going to be a huge financial cost that, I believe, the mine operators should absolve.

David Fair: The distance between today and 2031 is quite a period of time. So, as a group of concerned residents of Ann Arbor Township, what is the next step from here?

Amy Olszewski: You know, we work with the township. We understand the township is trying to reach a settlement, but those are issues that existed in 2023. The lawsuit that was brought by the town did point out all of these issues we've talked about. But it really can only address the issues that existed in 2023 when they did their lawsuit. So, we need something that somehow addresses what is going on in 2025. We know that, currently, the township has issued a statement that they do not believe that water quality, these people who live right next to the mine that are turning on their faucets and having this, as I mentioned, something that looks like a chocolate milkshake coming out that the township is currently taking the stance that they do not believe that that is a result of mine activities. And so, I think the next step is we need an out-of-state hydrogeologist to come in that isn't affected by previous relations with these mine owners, who basically are a big part of MDOT's business. And we just need someone to come in and look at the aquifer and tell us, finally, what is the future of our aquifer, especially if the mine continues as it is currently operating over the next six years.

David Fair: Well, Amy, thank you so much for the time and the updated information! I appreciate it!

Amy Olszewski: Thank you so much! And I encourage everybody to go to our website, helpsaveourwells.com. You can get some more information there. And I really just appreciate you bringing to light this issue that is literally in Ann Arbor residents' backyard.

David Fair: That is Amy Olszewski. She is an Ann Arbor Township resident who's well ran dry. Fortunately, it is working today. We bring you Issues of the Environment every Wednesday, and it's produced in partnership with the Office of the Washtenaw County Water Resources Commissioner. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89.1 WEMU-FM Ypsilanti.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on X (Twitter)

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

