Washtenaw United: 'Voters Not Politicians' working this election year to create greater equity and access to elections and government

David Fair: This is a major election year. There's a presidential election to decide. Michigan will be electing a new U.S. senator and a number of representatives. State legislative seats will be decided. And, of course, there are a glut of local races and ballot issues that will be decided by voters as well. Is there equity and access to voting as we prepare to make those decisions? This is 89 one WEMU, and I'm David Fair with this week's edition of Washtenaw United. Our look at voting accessibility in Michigan voting laws was inspired by one of the topics being offered up in the United Way for Southeastern Michigan's 21-Day Equity Challenge. That challenge is underway and available to everyone, and it helps us take a look at inequity and implicit bias on a number of different community topics, but in a very personal way. It runs through June 14th, so there's still time to get signed up. As we consider who best to talk to about voting accessibility and Michigan's new voting laws, we wanted a more grassroots perspective on it, and we found the right group and the right person. Marie Knoerl is Washtenaw County co-chair of Voters Not Politicians. And thank you for making time for us today!

Marie Knoerl: Oh, you're welcome! Thank you for having us!

David Fair: For those not familiar with the work of Voters Not Politicians, how do you describe who you are and what you do?

Marie Knoerl: Well, Voters Not Politicians is a nonpartisan, pro-democracy, grassroots organization that works to strengthen democracy by engaging into activism folks from across Michigan and effective citizen action. We, as an organization, envision a truly representative democracy where the will of the voters drives government decision making and public policy. And we take our inspiration from the first line of the Michigan Constitution, which states that "all political power is inherent in the people."

David Fair: That's a great line comprising great words. But, there are a whole lot of folks that might say the state is not living up to its obligation as laid out in the state constitution. How do you ensure Voters Not Politicians amplifies the voices in the affected communities?

Marie Knoerl: Well, Voters Not Politicians has always been a grassroots, volunteer-driven organization. In fact, it was literally started from a young woman's Facebook post, as you probably know the lore. As we've grown, we had to figure out how to make sure our work is true to the values that the organization reflects, which is all of Michigan's diverse population. And we feel that we can only build our capacity to serve by ensuring that our Voters Not Politicians community is diverse, inclusive and equitable. So, we're committed to creating a space for activism that welcomes and is accessible to everyone. For the last several years, Voters Not Politicians has intentionally looked at how our programs and policy priorities can serve all voters and uplift communities who've been marginalized historically. So, we do outreach and voter education to our Voters Ed Fund, and, when possible, we target those outreach activities in areas where diversity and democracy can come together, such as Pride events and Juneteenth festivals.

David Fair: This is 89 one WEMU's Washtenaw United. And today, we're talking with Marie Knoerl. She is Washtenaw County co-chair of Voters Not Politicians. And I want to dive into some of the matters. Voter suppression has been a significant issue in Michigan around the country, and it can be carried out in any number of ways. That includes government sanctioned gerrymandering. Michigan has redrawn its line, and among the results is that the City of Detroit has no Black representation in Congress when the city's 80% Black. Now, those districts in Detroit--the state Senate districts--are being redrawn again. But outside of that glaring problem, are you satisfied that the appropriate steps have been taken to avoid gerrymandering in the future?

Marie Knoerl: I actually am. I was so thrilled to be involved with a petition campaign to end gerrymandering and especially watching how Michigan was recognized across the nation for our work. But we realized that, in spite of the progress we've made, these citizen initiated proposals like that one, 18-3 and 22-2, folks that have been historically marginalized in our democracy continue to face barriers, including those districts which are being redrawn. We're working on confronting some of those additional barriers, so that Black and Brown voters, low-income voters, disabled voters, and also non-native English speaking voters can actually act on their right to vote. And the way we're doing it is by pushing for a package of bills called the Michigan Voting Rights Act, which basically builds on the National Voting Rights Act. It hits a variety of issues to try to increase access to the constitutional right to vote for folks.

David Fair: You've described Voters Not Politicians as a pro-democracy and nonpartisan grassroots organization, but there can be no question. We live in a polarized state, and we live in a polarized country. How do you work to be inclusive and incorporate all interests into your efforts?

Marie Knoerl: Well, first off, being nonpartisan and really making sure that we focus on pro-democracy and government reforms, but that nonpartisan thing was the thing that drew me to them in the first place. I realize a lot of groups work on pro-democracy and pro-voting rights and other things, but we're really unique because we're working to take on structural democracy reforms with the Voting Rights Act and other things that are going to make sure that we can have as close to a representative democracy as we can.

David Fair: And another one of the barriers to that is transparency. There's so much dark money in politics, and it touches all levels of governance, from boards of education to township councils, county commissions in our state and federal bodies. How is Voters Not Politicians working on increasing transparency in the process?

Marie Knoerl: One of the big things we're working on, like I said, is the Voting Rights Act, and I have those Senate bills if people want to call their reps. Another thing is the Bright Act, which is, specifically, working to increase transparency and accountability. One of the things would be closing the revolving door between lawmakers to lobbyists. We've also worked on other things involving FOIA requests and other activities that are really important to moving Michigan up from a D-rating to having a much better transparent program. I guess that's what I feel really excited about with our gerrymandering work, and why I think it will continue to be successful is, yeah, things had to be redrawn and there were changes that had to be made, but that whole process was utterly transparent rather than behind closed doors.

David Fair: Once again, this is Washtenaw United and our conversation continues with Marie Knoerl on 89 one WEMU. She is Washtenaw County co-chair of Voters Not Politicians. You had mentioned that you have a lot of educational efforts as part of the work you're doing. Should there be greater investment in civics education in schools? Would that help towards a greater pro-democracy end?

Marie Knoerl: I personally believe so. One of the things we've done to try to move towards that is we are training volunteers to go out and be presenters about the new changes that happened as a result of Proposal 22-2. We want to make sure all of those rights that people have that people are aware of them and know how to act on that. So, we have these educators that are being trained, and then they're going out to local community groups--block clubs, Republican and Democratic clubs, faith organizations--to make sure that people are aware of those things. And that's all with volunteers. We also have a program called Democracy Academy, which is reaching out to folks and having workshops, either in-person or virtually, to teach folks about civic action--you know, how to engage with local politics, for instance, that sort of thing, building the next generation of citizen activists.

David Fair: In presidential election years, it's not as difficult to get people active and involved. But, in other off-year elections, turnout can be rather grim, and some of that can be attributed to inequities in the system. But through the course of our conversation today, Marie, I sense that you are holding forth and working toward a better end with great optimism.

Marie Knoerl: I am! One of the things I can say is when I worked the campaign against gerrymandering, obviously we were already getting more and more divided as a country and as a state, it was therapeutic to be able to go out and talk with people, regardless of what their political leanings might be or whatever, just meeting people where there were at and sharing something that really benefited everybody. Yeah, that made me optimistic. And it's really hard to be optimistic in these times sometimes. But I just feel like, for the first time in decades, Michigan now has a pro-voter Legislature that's responsive to the people. And that is only possible because of that successful campaign. District lines were fair, I mean, even though they're they're being revisited in the City of Detroit, where we're out actually trying to encourage folks to make public statements. But it's just really exciting to see what's happened. And it's easy to get hopeless, and I don't want to go there.

David Fair: Right! Well, you have a lot of work ahead, and there can be great hope and joy in the work that you do.

Marie Knoerl: Yeah, absolutely! Our goal now is to work with our grassroots supporters, partner organizations and the Legislature to just keep improving and strengthening Michigan's democracy and encourage as many folks as possible to be involved.

David Fair: Well, thank you for taking time today and sharing your insights. I'm most grateful, Marie!

Marie Knoerl: Oh, thank you so much for giving me the opportunity, David! I appreciate it!

David Fair: That is Washtenaw County co-chair of Voters Not Politicians Marie Knoerl. She's been our guest on Washtenaw United. Now, for more information on Michigan's new voting laws, voter accessibility and Voters Not Politicians, pay a visit to our website at wemu.org, and we'll get you all connected. To get further insights into voting inequities and other issues in our community and country, get yourself signed up for the 21-Day Equity Challenge. It's underway and runs through June 14th as put forth by our Washtenaw United content partner, the United Way for Southeastern Michigan. I'm David Fair, and this is your community NPR station, 89 one WEMU FM Ypsilanti.

