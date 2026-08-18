EMU to close Jones Natatorium, women’s swim & dive teams in limbo

Eastern Michigan University has decided to close Jones Natatorium at the end of the school year.

EMU President Brendan Kelly says the estimated $20 million price tag to renovate Jones Natatorium and around $30 million to replace the pool proved to be financially unsustainable for the school’s budget.

The women’s swimming and diving teams use the pool to train and compete. He says those programs might end after the school year if a new location isn’t found.

“We have not been able to identify one in the region at this point. That is the most heartbreaking part of this entire situation. But we are working on that problem.”

Kelly says the university is actively looking into an alternative location for the women’s teams, so those programs can continue.

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