Seemingly elusive, artists and creatives are forever optimistic about making a cooperative creative space in Washtenaw County a reality. Will this time be THE TIME that it becomes real? A group of community members have engaged Artspace out of Minneapolis to guide the effort. Lisa Sauve is one of the community members in the lead. Aneesha Marwah of Minneapolis’ Artspace is consulting. Meet them both and hear how this time may be the charm when they join Deb Polich of Creative Washtenaw as she hosts this edition of "creative:impact."

