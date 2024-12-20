Losing a loved one is never easy. It can be even more difficult if you are a child or teenager. Add in the holiday season, and it can hit hard and cause a sense of loneliness. For the affected, you don’t have to go through it alone. Ele’s Place is a Lansing-based organization with a branch office in Ann Arbor. It is a healing center for grieving children and teens. WEMU’s David Fair talks with executive director Kate Powers about loss, grief and healing for affected youngsters in Washtenaw County.

Listen • 15:23