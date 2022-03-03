-
Issues of the Environment: IPCC Climate Report has dire warning with consequences to impact Huron River WatershedThe International Panel on Climate Change has issued a dire warning about inaction in addressing the climate crisis. The latest report spells it out but also provides some guidance on what local governments and communities can do to prevent catastrophic consequences. Climatologist and Huron River Watershed Council planner, Daniel Brown, joined WEMU's David Fair to look at the global, national and local measures that need to begin right now.