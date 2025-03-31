© 2025 WEMU
Larry Barton

  • WEMU News
    Ann Arbor VA union members wrestle with DOGE-related job cuts
    Caroline MacGregor
    A large crowd of veterans were joined by union members, healthcare workers and political representatives outside the Lieutenant Colonel Charles S. Kettles Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Ann Arbor Saturday. The demonstration was to protest DOGE-related job cuts at VA offices and the Trump Administration’s attempts to invalidate bargaining agreements with the union that represents VA employees. WEMU's Caroline MacGregor spoke today with the legislative political council chairperson of AFGE Local 2092, Larry Barton.