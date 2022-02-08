Western Washtenaw Recycling Authority

-
Issues of the Environment: Improving recycling rates and quality of recycling materials in Washtenaw CountyWashtenaw County recycles at a rate higher than most others in Michigan. Still, there is a long way to go. It turns out a lot of the materials we put in our recycle bins aren't recyclable at all. Washtenaw County's Public Works Director, Theo Eggermont, joined WEMU's David Fair to highlight new efforts to increase recycle rates and the quality of what we're putting in our bins.
-
While the repeated use of cloth bags makes them a better choice for the environment, the free throwaway bags at checkout are hard to resist. Is this…