-
It is Black History Month, and not everyone is on board. There are some in the Black community that are upset that Black History is relegated to one month a year, noting that Black history is American History. How do you feel about it? We're going to look at that and the historical bias in education. WEMU's David Fair discussed it with activist, poet, and co-founder of "Black Men Read," Yodit Mesfin-Johnson
-
#OTGYpsi: 'Black Men Read' continues its mission of spreading literacy to children in Washtenaw County and beyondThe 'Black Men Read' organization has its origins in Washtenaw County but is expanding its reach across the nation. It brings African American men to read books to children with hopes of inspiring them to go far in life while highlighting the vital and positive role that Black men bring to the community. Black Men Read co-founder, Tamara Tucker-Ibarisha, joined WEMU's David Fair and Concentrate Media's Sarah Rigg to talk about the group's recent work, including adaptations to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Growing up in a household infused with art, creativity, and as the granddaughter of Motown Temptation Melvin Franklin, Morgan Foreman-McGovern gained…
-
Yodit Mesfin-Johnson has been a community activist all her adult life. She serves as president adn CEO of Nonprofit Enterprise at Work (NEW) in Ann Arbor,…
-
The Washtenaw County Health Department recently released data regarding confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county. The data shows African-Americans have a…
-
Fighting racism and social injustice is an ongoing battle. Washtenaw County residents will have a chance to make a difference through the United Way of…
-
Implicit bias plays a big role in how we collectively go about our lives. It can shape personal viewpoints, public policy, and it often creates inequities…