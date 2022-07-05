Ann Arbor officials to decide on building new waste disposal facility

The Ann Arbor City Council will vote to replace the city’s drop-off station at their meeting tonight.

The current drop-off station, where residents can bring discarded items not suitable for recycling or traditional waste, is located on Ellsworth Road.

According to Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor, the current site is becoming structurally unstable.

"We look to be working with a number of providers receiving state grants in order to design a new drop-off station that will provide regional service to folks in Ann Arbor and throughout Washtenaw County."

With $850,000 provided by the state, the new site will be built at the nearby Wheeler Service Center.

Mayor Taylor expects the project to cost between $4-4.5 million and should be completed by next summer.

