Ann Arbor to start placing warning tags on local recycling bins

The City of Ann Arbor is working to improve its recycling stream by reducing contamination and the type of non-recyclable items going into the bin. So, starting July 11th, they’ll be inspecting residential recycling bins to make sure residents are following the city’s recycling rules.

Over the next week or so, the City of Ann Arbor will be sending out postcards updating residents on the changes to items allowed in recycling bins.

Then, according to city spokesperson Robert Kellar, starting July 11 through August 5th, inspectors will start opening the bins and checking to see if residents are following the guidelines.

"If they spot something that is contaminated and shouldn't be recycled, they’ll put a tag on the cart indicating what they have put in the cart that shouldn’t have been."

If inspectors come back the next week and find the same situation, the bin will be red-tagged, and the recyclables won’t be serviced until changes are made.

Kellar says the city is taking the action to make the public aware of changes in plastic, metal, and paper recycling guidelines, as well as making the city’s recycling waste for marketable for recyclers.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

