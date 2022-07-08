Brand new Black Lives Matter mural coming to Ann Arbor this weekend

Survivors Speak, a social justice organization, will get some help from residents to paint a mural in Ann Arbor on Saturday.

Gallup Park will be the site of the latest mural organized by Survivors Speak to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

The mural, similar to the ones painted on two Ypsilanti streets last year that spell out “Black Lives Matter” in 18-foot letters, will be painted by community members with a wide range of artistic skills.

Trische' Duckworth is the executive director of Survivors Speak.

"A lot of times, we don’t necessarily think about some of the infractions and some of the things that the Black community goes through, right? And so, this is a reminder that no matter where you are, we all need to be thinking about how we can uplift Black lives."

The event begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday morning. Those interested in participating can just show up at Gallup Park or register on the Survivors Speak Facebook page.

