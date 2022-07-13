© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

U-M designers watch success of James Webb Telescope with pride

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published July 13, 2022 at 6:58 AM EDT
main_image_galaxies_stephans_quintet_sq_nircam_miri_final-5mb (1).jpg
NASA
/
nasa.gov
The new image of galaxy group "Stephan's Quintet" from NASA's James Webb Space Telescope shows in rare detail how interacting galaxies trigger star formation in each other and how gas in galaxies is being disturbed. The image also shows outflows driven by a black hole in Stephan’s Quintet in a level of detail never seen before.

Researchers at the University of Michigan who helped design the James Webb telescope are celebrating the first images that are now coming from the device.

The telescope, which is 1 million miles away from Earth, has many connections close to home. Some astronomers at the University of Michigan have already put a lot of work into the design and construction of the telescope.

One of these scientists, Professor Michael Meyer, also says that data from the telescope will be used by local astronomers for many years to come.

“It really, you know, starts a new era of astronomical infrared space research going forward, that many members of our department will be deeply involved with.”

These first images are the end of a decades-long wait for astronomers like Meyer. Now, discoveries are just over the horizon.

Cathy Shafran
