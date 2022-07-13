U-M designers watch success of James Webb Telescope with pride

Researchers at the University of Michigan who helped design the James Webb telescope are celebrating the first images that are now coming from the device.

The telescope, which is 1 million miles away from Earth, has many connections close to home. Some astronomers at the University of Michigan have already put a lot of work into the design and construction of the telescope.

One of these scientists, Professor Michael Meyer, also says that data from the telescope will be used by local astronomers for many years to come.

“It really, you know, starts a new era of astronomical infrared space research going forward, that many members of our department will be deeply involved with.”

These first images are the end of a decades-long wait for astronomers like Meyer. Now, discoveries are just over the horizon.

