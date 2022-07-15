© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

Ann Arbor to hold 'Electrification Expo' at the Farmers Market Friday

89.1 WEMU | By Taylor Pinson
Published July 15, 2022 at 7:12 AM EDT
a2zeroresized.jpg
City of Ann Arbor
/
a2gov.org
A2Zero logo

The City of Ann Arbor is holding an “Electrification Expo” today to discuss the benefits of switching from gas-burning stoves, water heaters, and other home appliances to electric ones.

The city has been encouraging residents to make the switch as a way to help reduce carbon emissions while also improving home safety.

Ann Arbor’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, Missy Stults, says a lot of people have been asking them about electrification.

“So, anything we can do to transition away from fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change, to cleaner electricity, which is getting cleaner and greener over time, is going to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.”

The expo will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and is being held at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market on Detroit Street.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags

WEMU News Ann ArborCity of Ann ArborA2 Zero Carbon Neutrality Planmissy stultsclean energyEnergy EfficiencyAnn Arbor Farmers Marketgreenhouse gas emissionsCarbon Neutrality
Taylor Pinson
See stories by Taylor Pinson
Related Content