Ann Arbor to hold 'Electrification Expo' at the Farmers Market Friday

The City of Ann Arbor is holding an “Electrification Expo” today to discuss the benefits of switching from gas-burning stoves, water heaters, and other home appliances to electric ones.

The city has been encouraging residents to make the switch as a way to help reduce carbon emissions while also improving home safety.

Ann Arbor’s Sustainability and Innovations Director, Missy Stults, says a lot of people have been asking them about electrification.

“So, anything we can do to transition away from fossil fuels, which are contributing to climate change, to cleaner electricity, which is getting cleaner and greener over time, is going to reduced greenhouse gas emissions.”

The expo will run from 5 to 9 p.m. and is being held at the Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market on Detroit Street.

