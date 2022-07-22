In wake of Ypsilanti shooting, peace walk aims to build neighborhood bonds

In the wake of a recent fatal shooting, members of an Ypsilanti community asked some neighbors what they could do. The answer was to take a message of peace to the streets.

JoAnn McCollum has lived in Ypsilanti for 28 years and is the president of the West Willow Neighborhood Association. She called the June 28th shooting on Nash Avenue “horrific” and reached out to support locals in the neighborhood.

Someone who lives on Nash Avenue suggested organizing a peace walk that could help bring the community together.

McCollum organized the event and hopes personal connections can help prevent future tragedies.

“People are not as connected, I think, as they should be. I think that would be helpful. We find out about these families after the situation happens. And that’s sad to me.”

The “Peace Community and Care Walk” will take place on Saturday at the corner of Tyler Road and Nash Avenue. It begins at 6 p.m.

