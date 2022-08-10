Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap

A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area.

At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they provide training programs to educate students for jobs in local demand.

Tenbergen knew action was needed when he started receiving communication from places across the county. There were businesses, TheRide, and all the major municipalities were reaching out and saying they were in need of trained truck drivers.

“There is a need, and this need and the lack of qualified drivers is really hurting businesses.”

So, WCC is partnering with the Ohio-based truck driver training program Trainco. The three-week program will be brought to the Washtenaw Community College campus starting in September.

They say because of the demand for drivers, employment is almost assured after graduation.

