WEMU News

Washtenaw Community College looking to help fill trucker shortage gap

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published August 10, 2022 at 6:24 AM EDT
Truck drivers with fleet of semi-trucks
kali9/Getty Images
/
E+
Two multi-ethnic truck drivers, a senior Hispanic man in his 60s and a mid-adult African-American woman in her 30s, walking in front of a fleet of semi-trucks or tractor-trailers. The man is holding a clipboard and they are conversing and pointing.

A growing demand for trained truck drivers in Washtenaw County, coupled with a nation-wide shortage of drivers, is driving a local effort to quickly increase the number of licensed truckers in our local area.

At Washtenaw Community College, Dr. Klaus Tenbergen is responsible for workforce development. He makes sure they provide training programs to educate students for jobs in local demand.

Tenbergen knew action was needed when he started receiving communication from places across the county. There were businesses, TheRide, and all the major municipalities were reaching out and saying they were in need of trained truck drivers.

“There is a need, and this need and the lack of qualified drivers is really hurting businesses.”

So, WCC is partnering with the Ohio-based truck driver training program Trainco. The three-week program will be brought to the Washtenaw Community College campus starting in September.

They say because of the demand for drivers, employment is almost assured after graduation.

