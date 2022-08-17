"Right to renew" effort seeks to protect renters in Ann Arbor

The City of Ann Arbor is exploring ways to protect renters with a “right to renew” ordinance.

The city’s legal staff are in the process of formulating an ordinance that would prevent landlords from declining to renew leases from renters without cause.

More than half of Ann Arbor’s residents live in rental properties, so this will likely be a significant issue in the months ahead.

Third Ward council member Travis Radina created a Renters Commission earlier this year.

“Really what we have seen here in Ann Arbor, and really communities across the country, is a call for a little bit more of a balancing of the scales in terms of power when it comes to the rental market.”

Multiple members of the public spoke in support of “right to renew” during the public comments portion of Monday’s city council meeting.

Radina says council could take up the ordinance as early as September.

