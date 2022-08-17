© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

"Right to renew" effort seeks to protect renters in Ann Arbor

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 17, 2022 at 4:20 AM EDT
for rent by Kurayba.jpg
Kurayba
/
Creative Commons
For Rent Sign

The City of Ann Arbor is exploring ways to protect renters with a “right to renew” ordinance.

The city’s legal staff are in the process of formulating an ordinance that would prevent landlords from declining to renew leases from renters without cause.

More than half of Ann Arbor’s residents live in rental properties, so this will likely be a significant issue in the months ahead.

Third Ward council member Travis Radina created a Renters Commission earlier this year.

“Really what we have seen here in Ann Arbor, and really communities across the country, is a call for a little bit more of a balancing of the scales in terms of power when it comes to the rental market.”

Multiple members of the public spoke in support of “right to renew” during the public comments portion of Monday’s city council meeting.

Radina says council could take up the ordinance as early as September.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
