bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
WEMU News

Another piece to the Border-to-Border trail added in Dexter

89.1 WEMU | By Josh Hakala
Published August 29, 2022 at 6:13 AM EDT
Dexter-Chelsea-Construction.jpg
Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative
/
huron-waterloo-pathways.org
Progress continues along Dexter-Chelsea Road. This section of trail is a continuation of the segment that currently ends at Wylie Road in Dexter. Vegetation removal began this March for this project that added about 0.6 miles of trail toward Parker Road. As of August, trail construction is complete, and landscaping is scheduled for late fall.

Construction was just completed in Dexter on another stretch of Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border trail.

The ultimate goal of the Border-to-Border trail is to create a roughly 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area.

The latest piece to the puzzle is in Dexter. It’s a 2.1 mile stretch of concrete running east from Dancer Road to about a half mile shy of Parker Road.

The stretch gives walkers and bikers a variety of nature from open meadows to a nearby horse farm.

Kiff Hamp is the executive director of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative. He says with pieces of the trail becoming available at different times, the approach …

“...is just to build trail, as fast as we can, wherever we can. So, even though it’s a landlocked piece of trail there, we were able to build 2.1 miles in the past year and a half or two years, so we take that as a win.”

There is approximately three miles of trail that needs to be constructed on either side of that just-completed path in order to connect Dexter to Chelsea.

The goal is to finish that next year.

Josh Hakala
Josh Hakala, a lifelong Michigander (East Lansing & Edwardsburg), comes to WEMU after more than two decades of working in a variety of fields within broadcasting and digital media. Most recently, he worked at Michigan Radio as a producer and a fill-in host. Prior to that, he worked for Advance Digital where he managed newspaper websites from across the country, including MLive.com. While his resume is filled with sports broadcasting experience (Big Ten Network, 97.1FM The Ticket, 610AM WIP etc.), radio reporting (90.1FM WRTI) and odd jobs (an editor for the FIFA video game series for EA Sports), he brings a passion for news and storytelling to WEMU.
