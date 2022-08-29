Another piece to the Border-to-Border trail added in Dexter

Construction was just completed in Dexter on another stretch of Washtenaw County’s Border-to-Border trail.

The ultimate goal of the Border-to-Border trail is to create a roughly 45-mile path from Ypsilanti Township all the way to Stockbridge and the Pinckney area.

The latest piece to the puzzle is in Dexter. It’s a 2.1 mile stretch of concrete running east from Dancer Road to about a half mile shy of Parker Road.

The stretch gives walkers and bikers a variety of nature from open meadows to a nearby horse farm.

Kiff Hamp is the executive director of the Huron Waterloo Pathways Initiative. He says with pieces of the trail becoming available at different times, the approach …

“...is just to build trail, as fast as we can, wherever we can. So, even though it’s a landlocked piece of trail there, we were able to build 2.1 miles in the past year and a half or two years, so we take that as a win.”

There is approximately three miles of trail that needs to be constructed on either side of that just-completed path in order to connect Dexter to Chelsea.

The goal is to finish that next year.

