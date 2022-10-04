Submission deadline for Ann Arbor Film Festival extended to mid-October

Film makers now have a little longer to submit their entry to the Ann Arbor Film Festival.

Festival organizers have extended the deadline for submissions from September 30 to October 14.

The festival’s director, Leslie Raymond, says more than 2,400 films from more than 90 countries have been submitted so far.

“We’re always trying to make sure that we have a good, broad, global reach for the festival. And we want to open the doors to making sure we have as many voices represented as possible.”

Raymond says once everything has been submitted, they will spend the next several months screening all of the entries to determine which ones will be shown at the festival in March.

