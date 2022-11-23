Ann Arbor's new Mayor Pro-Tem helps lead diverse City Council

Travis Radina has been voted in as Ann Arbor’s new Mayor Pro-Tem. The Third Ward council member is part of a diverse City Council.

Radina is the first openly gay man to be Ann Arbor’s Mayor Pro-Tem in 22 years. He was elected unanimously by the city council.

The Pro-Tem role is like a vice presidential position where he will fill in for Mayor Christopher Taylor when he is not available.

Radina, who joined the council in 2020, says this is the most diverse city council in the city’s history with eight women, two African Americans, and two Asian Americans.

“I am somebody who believes that diversity is a strength. Having more perspectives and ideas at the table makes better government and makes our city better, and so, I’m just really excited to see what they’re all going to accomplish and really grateful to be a part of it.”

The Pro-Tem role is a four-year position that coincides with the mayor’s term.

