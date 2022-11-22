It's Michigan vs. Ohio State: Food drive edition

Michigan and Ohio State. The rivals will battle this Saturday to see who can win the year’s biggest college football game. But the rivalry has extended to which school can help the most people in need.

Michigan fans don’t have to wait until the weekend to help the Wolverines beat the Buckeyes. Huron Valley Ambulance is calling on U-M fans to donate food and cash to Food Gatherers.

The goal? To raise more funds and food than the Delaware County EMS, which is located in that state down south, near Columbus.

Lauren Grossman is a spokesperson with Food Gatherers.

“We love when people take a creative approach to fighting hunger. Food drives are one of the biggest sources of support from the community, and we really appreciate the support from Huron Valley Ambulance.”

Whether you’re a football fan or not, you can drop off your donated food items at the Food Gatherers warehouse at 1 Carrot Way in Ann Arbor through the end of the business day on Friday.

Financial donations can be made online through Saturday using this link.

