© 2022 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
WEMU News

First night of Chanukah in Washtenaw County tied to concerns about anti-Semitism

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published December 19, 2022 at 6:58 AM EST
Menorah on First Night of Hanukkah by jeffreylcohen.jpeg
Jeffrey L. Cohen
/
Creative Commons
Menorah on First Night of Hanukkah

The importance of religious tolerance is a theme playing out for the Jewish community across Washtenaw County on this first full day of Chanukah. The message comes as incidents of antisemitism are continuing locally.

It was just in the past week or so as Chanukah was approaching that Rabbi Nadav Caine of Ann Arbor’s Beth Israel Congregation received a request to come help with an anti-Semitic incident between students in a Washtenaw County school.

He reached out to the students with a message similar to the one he shares over the Chanukah holiday. He urged the students to understand that religious intolerance impacts not just one individual, but an entire community.

"The message is that it’s the freedom to be different, to have a different religion than others, and yet, to get to live and thrive. And antisemitism is a message saying you’re not safe doing that."

The lights of the Chanukah menorah, he said, are displayed in the window for eight nights to remind the entire community to resist religious intolerance.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support.  Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

Tags
WEMU News washtenaw countyAnn Arborhanukkahtemple beth israelReligionanti-semitism
Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
See stories by Cathy Shafran
Related Content