Foolishness on hold: Festifools going on hiatus to "regroup"

After returning last spring following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus, Ann Arbor’s Festifools event is back on hold.

Assembli, formerly known as Wonder-fool Productions, is the group that has put on the event since 2007. Every April 1st, an army of puppets of all shapes and sizes takes over Main Street accompanied by live music. Now they want to go on a one-year hiatus to re-examine how the event is produced and organized.

Assembli’s board president is Jeri Rosenburg. She says they are regrouping and plan to reach out to the community to reimagine this celebration of foolishness.

“We want to be much more inclusive and inviting all creators, makers, teachers, to come together and find out what Festifools could look like.”

FoolMoon, the group’s nighttime spring event will still take place as planned.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

