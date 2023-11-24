FestiFools plans to return in April 2024

This spring, FestiFools will return to Ann Arbor, as will the oversized, papier-mâché puppets the celebration is known for.

Mark Tucker is the founder of FestiFools and teaches a class at the University of Michigan responsible for making the puppets used in the parade. Tucker began the celebration in 2007 to showcase his students' art, and it soon became a beloved Ann Arbor tradition.

“It is kind of random and weird, and I guess that’s what’s so touching about it is people responding to the non-commercial nature of it.”

Tucker says he’s pleased to take back the reins on FestiFools, after the nonprofit that once managed the event, suspended this year's celebration. Tucker encourages community participation, both during the parade and beforehand, inviting folks to help students construct the puppets throughout the winter.

The event will take place on April 5th and 7th, 2024.

