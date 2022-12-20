© 2022 WEMU
WEMU News

Special programming on WEMU this weekend

89.1 WEMU
Published December 20, 2022
This weekend, we will have a few special programs in place of our regular programming. This is both for your listening enjoyment and to allow some of our staff to take a break.

Here's what we have scheduled that differs from our regular schedule:

Saturday December 24th:
1:00 PM - Joy To The World: Pink Martini Christmas
2:00 PM - Festival Alt Latino
3:00 PM - Mountain Stage Christmas

Sunday December 25th:
10:00 AM - Tinsel Tales
11:00 AM - Tinsel Tales
12:00 PM - Tinsel Tales
1:00 PM - Tinsel Tales
2:00 PM - Jazz Piano Christmas
3:00 PM - Jazz Night in America Christmas
4:00 PM - Afro Blue Christmas
5:00 PM - All Songs Considered Christmas
6:00 PM - Big Tiny Desk Concert Christmas

