Washtenaw County prosecutor reacts as Prop 3 takes effect today

The constitutional amendment enshrining abortion rights in Michigan formally takes effect today. And it’s an amendment that’s being celebrated by Washtenaw County’s prosecutor.

Washtenaw County prosecutor Eli Savit says, for him, nothing really changes today. That’s because he took a stand against prosecuting any abortion cases as soon as Roe v. Wade was overturned by the Supreme Court.

But for a couple of other prosecutors in the state, he says, today means the 1931 law banning abortions is overridden by the new constitutional amendment.

"And, as a result, that law cannot be enforced by any state actors, like prosecutors."

While his work will not change from today’s enactment of Proposal 3, Savit says he may be raising a glass anyway to celebrate the hard work of those who helped to get it enacted.

