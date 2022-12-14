Washtenaw County recount shows 'tiny difference' in vote totals on November ballot issue

Washtenaw County has competed its portion of a statewide partial recount of Proposal 22-3 from this November’s election.

That was the ballot proposal that focused on issues related to abortion and reproductive freedom. Out of the roughly 52,000 ballots counted, the hand recount resulted in a net gain of 11 new "yes" votes, and the loss of 2 "no" votes.

Washtenaw County Clerk Lawrence Kestenbaum says he was not surprised.

“Basically, I expected there would be only a tiny difference, and there was. Based on long experience with tabulators, I expected them to be accurate, and they were.”

The county was obligated to conduct the recount under state law, after a voter in Bloomfield Township filed a petition requesting it and provided a deposit to partially offset the financial cost of the effort.

