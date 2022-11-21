Absentee voting more popular than in-person in Washtenaw County

Washtenaw County is one of three counties in the state of Michigan where votes cast by absentee ballots outnumbered those cast in person.

Ever since no-excuse absentee voting was added to the state constitution in 2018, that method of casting a ballot has been very popular in Washtenaw County.

Out of the more than 182,000 votes cast during the general election, 53% of them were by absentee.

Ed Golembiewski is the Washtenaw County elections director.

“I think folks here in Washtenaw County find absentee voting to be convenient and, of course, secure, as it is everywhere throughout the state.”

Golembiewski says the passage of Proposal 2, which enshrined a number of election provisions into the state constitution, will likely help turnout, especially with the addition of nine days of early voting, which could potentially reduce wait times on Election Day.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

