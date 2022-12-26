Holiday retail sales in downtown Ann Arbor back to pre-pandemic levels

Downtown Ann Arbor retailers are seeing a return to pre-pandemic holiday sales numbers. That’s the word from the head of a local retailer's group.

Sandra Andrade is the Executive Director of the Main Street Association. She says they began to understand the trend this holiday season when they experienced crowds in downtown during Midnight Madness at the beginning of the month.

Retailers, at that point, she says, started reporting numbers were up from the past two years. Others reported the strongest numbers they ever had. And some were up to their 2019 numbers.

Andrade says overall sales for the holiday are definitely trending up since the pandemic.

"A lot of them still do offer online. So, I do think it’s a mix more so than it was pre-pandemic. But definitely, people are also back out in high numbers shopping in person."

The numbers, she says, are a hopeful sign for the future.

