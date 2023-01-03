City of Ypsilanti offering Christmas tree curbside pickup; artificial trees not welcome

For Ypsilanti residents who need to get rid of their Christmas or holiday trees, the city is offering to pick them up beginning Tuesday, Jan. 6.

If your normal trash pickup day is Wednesday, Thursday or Friday, you can put your tree out on the curb on Friday and it will be picked up. If you miss out this week, there are two more pickup dates scheduled for all Ypsilanti residents: Friday, Jan. 13 and Friday, Jan. 20. Bonnie Wessler, Ypsilanti’s Director of Public Services, wants people to know that they need to clear off their tree before putting it out on the curb.

“If we see any tinsel, any garlands, any Christmas lights, we will go ahead and skip it. And of course, we don’t take artificial christmas trees either.”

Anyone who still has a tree they need to get rid of after Jan. 20 can pick up a pass from the Department of Public Services. Then they can drop off the tree at the Ypsilanti Township compost facility.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

