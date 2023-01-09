Downtown Ypsilanti investment surging with ownership changes, Michigan Medicine addition

With some ownership changes, the western part of downtown Ypsilanti is beginning the process of getting a makeover.

The Ypsilanti institution Abe’s Coney Island closed last year. It will become Dos Hermanos Mexican Grill. It’s the restaurant version of the grocery store on the same block. A couple doors down, Earthen Jar will open up a restaurant.

Those are just some of the changes to the six storefronts on the 400 block of West Michigan Avenue, on the corner of North Hamilton Street.

Christopher Jacobs, Ypsilanti’s Community Development Manager, says there has been significant investments to improve the underutilized buildings on that block. He adds that with Michigan Medicine moving in across the street, it will give a significant boost to downtown, especially with daytime traffic.

“And what the Michigan Medicine stuff at 300 West Michigan does is bring a lot of new folks downtown who are going to be out grabbing lunch and be introduced to downtown Ypsilanti for the first time.”

Jacobs says this part of downtown hasn’t seen this level of interest and investment in a really long time.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

