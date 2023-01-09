University of Michigan close to opening new temporary recreation facility at Palmer Field

The University of Michigan is getting ready to open a new temporary recreation facility on its central campus.

The new facility is on Washtenaw Avenue, in a large white tent on Palmer Field near the now-closed Central Campus Recreation Building.

The university is building a new permanent facility, but it won't be finished until 2025.

Mike Widen is U of M’s Director of Recreational Sports.

“We think some time in the next couple of weeks we’ll be ready to open. There’s some final pieces of construction that are going on inside the building, a few things on the site that need to get finished up."

Widen says they couldn’t fit everything into the temporary facility, but it will have some of the old facilities most popular things, like cardio and weight-training equipment.

