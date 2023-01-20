A Washtenaw County Democrat introduces law to invalidate old abortion ban felony codes

A Democratic state lawmaker from Washtenaw County has introduced legislation to remove a 1931 felony abortion law from the Michigan Corrections codes. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran reports.

When Pittsfield Township State Rep. Felicia Brabec introduced a bill removing the felony portion of the 1931 abortion ban this week, she said she did so because it was the will of the electorate, it was a priority of her caucus, and because she is a woman and mother who is a fighter for women’s health care.

The fact that this Sunday, January 22nd marks the 50th anniversary of women and abortion rights in the Roe v. Wade decision just made the introduction of her bill that more special.

"In that way, there is a lot of meaning, and that it happened around Roe v. Wade was just also the icing on the cake, in terms of support for health care."

Brabec says it is important to remove the old felony abortion law, even though it was invalidated by a new abortion rights amendment passed by voters last year. She says it sends a message about her caucus’s priorities in health care.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

