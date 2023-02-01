Ann Arbor Police say no community threat in connection with death of 15-year old student

Ann Arbor police are offering a few more details in the death of the 15-year-old Pioneer High student this week. WEMU’s Cathy Shafran has details.

Responding to an outpouring of concern and questions from the community, the Ann Arbor police department issued a statement indicating that they are not searching for anyone else in the death of Adriana Davidson. They say there is NO community threat. After reviewing security video from the school, they say they believe Adriana was alone when she died. Police say her cause of death will be released in the coming days and weeks. In the meantime, they know the community is grieving. The police statement concludes by saying “if you know someone who is struggling - 24/7 phone services and mobile crisis services are available to anyone in Washtenaw County by calling 734-544-3050.

