15-year-old Washtenaw County girl missing

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department is seeking the public’s help in the disappearance of a Pioneer High School student.

Sheriff’s officials say 15-year-old Adriana Davidson of Scio Township was last in contact with her family around 9am Friday while she was on her way to school. Police say was last seen by friends around 11 am that day outside Pioneer High.

When she didn’t return home Friday, family members tried to find her but were unable to do so. She was reported missing to the Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Office at 12:10 a.m. Saturday.

Anyone with information related to Davidson’s whereabouts is asked to contact Washtenaw Metro Dispatch at 734-994-2911 or through a confidential tip line: 734-973-7711.

