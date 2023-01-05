© 2023 WEMU
bg-header-wemu-rs.jpg
Serving Ypsilanti, Ann Arbor and Washtenaw County, MI
WEMU News

Washtenaw County Sheriff's Department urges caution before going out on ice

89.1 WEMU | By Cathy Shafran
Published January 5, 2023 at 5:20 AM EST
ice fishing photo.jpg
Monteregina
/
Creative Commons
Ice fisherman at sunset

The Washtenaw County Sheriff’s Department is urging caution for people going out on the ice.

Washtenaw County Deputy Sheriff Jesse Smith says the problem has been with the fluctuation in temperatures. Given the recent freeze and thaw and refreezing ahead, Smith says, now may not be the best time to chance going out.

"Typically, you want a good week of freezing cold temperatures throughout the day and at night to get a good coat of ice before I’d feel comfortable going out on it.”

He says if the ice is a milky color, it’s probably not safe. The strongest ice is clear with a bluish tint.

Generally speaking, Smith says, you want four inches of ice to support an average person’s weight.

Cathy Shafran
Cathy Shafran is WEMU's afternoon news anchor and local host during WEMU's broadcast of NPR's All Things Considered.
