Washtenaw County home buyers shopping again as mortgage rates drop

A recent drop in mortgage rates appears to have triggered a renewed interest in home buying in Washtenaw County.

Realtors in Washtenaw County reported nearly flat business in November and December. There were very few buyers reaching out to them looking for a new home. That’s when mortgage rates were peaking around 7%. But over the past month those rates dropped recently to 6%.

And Tracy Rose, president of the Ann Arbor Area Board of Realtors, says her members started to see some movement.

"January, we’re seeing an uptick in showings and buyers looking at houses again. But inventory is just critically low."

So, while buyers feel that mortgages are becoming more affordable in Washtenaw County, she says, those who now looking may find limited selections with prices prices not falling as they might hope.

Non-commercial, fact based reporting is made possible by your financial support. Make your donation to WEMU today to keep your community NPR station thriving.

Like 89.1 WEMU on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Contact WEMU News at 734.487.3363 or email us at studio@wemu.org

