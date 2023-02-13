Pickleball, the country's fastest growing sport, expanding in Washtenaw County

The fastest growing sport in the country is expanding its reach in Washtenaw County.

Pickleball is like tennis, only its played on a small court with a lower net. The ball is similar to a whiffle ball, and the paddles are like giant ping pong paddles.

The sport is geared more toward older athletes but has become more multigenerational.

To keep up with increased demand, Wolverine Pickleball is adding a second facility west of Ann Arbor, near the intersection of Jackson Road and Baker Road, near Dexter.

Christy Howden, one of the co-founders of Wolverine Pickleball, explained why the sport is growing so quickly.

“It’s so easy to learn, it takes about 20 minutes to learn the rules and the scoring. And you can start playing a game and be successful. Not saying you’re playing great, but you’re having a great time. And just laughing and just loving it, and that’s the addiction of it.”

The new facility, which broke ground last week, will have more than just pickleball. There will be sand volleyball, cornhole and bocce courts. It is expected to open in September.

